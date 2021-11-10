Classroom Fire: Buhari condoles with President Bazoum over death of 25 children

 President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with President Bazoum of Niger Republic over the death of 25 school children during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi region of the country.

The victims were aged between five and six years.

President Buhari, in a Condolence message issued by media aide, Malam Shehu, Wednesday in Abuja, said:

’m greatly shocked and deeply touched by this tragedy that took the lives of these school children.

“The death of these children in these circumstances particularly moving.

”My heart and prayers go out to the government and the people of Niger Republic as well as the grieving parents of these innocent children.” (NAN)

