Schools in Ruili, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, have been suspended since Wednesday and residents have been urged to stay home following reports of new COVID-19 cases.

According to the city government at a press briefing on Thursday, students and teachers are required to undergo home quarantine and classes will continue on online platforms.

The city’s stock of medical materials is sufficient, the government said, adding that a further 30 days’ worth of personal protective equipment including masks, protective suits and gloves will arrive before April 3.

The supply of daily necessities is also stable, said Gong Yunzun, the city’s Party chief.

Seven large supermarkets in Ruili can meet the demand for the next two weeks and their stocks can be replenished within three days

Gong said that home delivery services have been arranged for those under home quarantine in high-risk neighbourhood.

Other residents have been urged to stay at home.

The first city-wide nucleic acid testing was completed Thursday morning.

A total of 235,991 samples have been collected in a single day.

A total of 1,320 close contacts of the confirmed or asymptomatic cases were traced by Thursday morning and are under medical observation at eight quarantine hotels.

The city reported six new COVID-19 cases and 23 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, following the six confirmed cases reported the day before. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

