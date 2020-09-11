Clashes in Colombia as protests against police go into second day

The unrest started on Wednesday after the publication of a video in which two police officers were seen pinning lawyer Javier Ordonez to the ground and shocking him with a stun pistol the night before.

Ordonez, whom the officers accused of violating coronavirus restrictions by drinking in the street with his friends, was then taken to a police post and allegedly beaten, leading to his death.

The case unleashed a wave of unrest which claimed seven lives in Bogota and three in the nearby municipality of Soacha, according to three television channels.