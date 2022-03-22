Clamour for rotational presidency unhealthy — Activist

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

A human rights activist, Mr Patrick Eholor, has said that the clamour for rotational presidency is not healthy for the country’s socio-economic and political development.

Eholor, who is the President, One Love Foundation, described rotational presidency as a “turn-by-turn democracy’’ and a “dis-service to the nation’’ when he spoke with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

According to him, what is paramount in selecting political office holders is merit and capacity to deliver good governance to the people and not the part of the country he comes from.

Eholor said that anybody seeking the office of the president could come from any section of country as long he or she had capacity to deliver on good governance.

He said: “the reason we are where we are today is this quota system. Meritocracy has been substituted with quota system. That is why you find jesters in corridors of power.

“What is paramount is a leader that can provide good governance and enabling environment that guarantees social welfare for the citizens.

“The cry that the presidency should be ceded to the southern part should be de-emphasised.”

Eholor, however, said one must not be a president to serve his country, adding that any Nigerian could serve the nation in other elected or appointed position.

“You don’t have to be a president to serve your fatherland.

“What we should concentrate on is how to kill corruption, reduced expenditure on legislators and white elephant projects through which public funds are being siphoned,’’ he said. (NAN)

