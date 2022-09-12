CJTF lauds Zulum’s support to members in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

Malam Ba’lawan Ja’afar, Borno Chairman of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), has lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum for his sustained support to members of the CJTF in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CJTF is a volunteer force famous for using local understanding of the terrain in Borno to support the military in the fight against insurgents.

Ja’afar told newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday that the governor’s distribution of N14.5 million and foodstuff to 683 CJTF members in Bama Local Government has brought relief to them and their families.

“It is a huge relief a welcome development”, he said, adding that the offer of houses and scholarship to families of those who died in active service would boost their morale and commitment.

The CJTC chairman said they would continue to support the military and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

“I want to appreciate the governor for his commitment and support to our welfare at all times.

“And to assure him and the people of Borno of our sustained commitment to support the military and other security agencies in the restoration of peace in Borno.

“We want to appeal for sustained support and prayers of the public, for the much needed lasting peace and more development in Borno,” Ja’afar said.

He urged the Federal Government and organisations to support the state’s ongoing rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programme. (NAN)

