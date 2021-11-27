CJTF captures one, kills 3 terriorists looting farm produce at Maiduguri-Damaturu Axis

The Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), a vigilante group supporting the military operations in the northeast, have arrested one terrorist, killed three others who were looting farm produce along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

PRNigeria reported that the terrorists had attacked some farmers and looted agricultural produce when they were intercepted.

A source told PRNigeria that the attack on farmers occurred on Thursday at about 3.30 pm when two brothers were harvesting their farm produce near Daiwa on the way to Damboa.

The source said: “The terrorists shot the farmers, killing two while injuring one person.

“However, a team led by one Saminu Audu, Commander of Intelligence of the CJTF, intercepted some of the terrorists at Lamboa, between Minok- Janaka along the Damaturu – Maiduguri road.

“After a fierce confrontation, three of the terrorists were killed while one was captured alive.

“The terrorists are remnants of Boko Haram terrorists of the Abubakar Shekau faction that refused to pay allegiance to ISWAP. They depend on robbery and kidnapping of commuters for survival.”

By PRNigeria

