CJN urges Ag FCT CJ, others to be impartial, fair to all

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has urged the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf to be impartial, fair to all, and apply justice and equity in all his undertakings.Muhammad made the call duting the swearing in of Baba-Yusufand five Khadis for the Sharia Court of Appeal whose appointments were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baba-Yusuf’s appointment took effect from Aug. 1, 2021 following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).The CJN while administering the oath of office said:”the entire letters and words of the oath you have taken must reside in a prime place of your heart.” Let it be generously applied in the daily management of both human and material resources. “You are expected to conduct your affairs within the ambit of the law and the oath that has just been administered on you.He urged them to rise and operate above every primordial sentiment that might blight their tenures.“

There is no doubt that you all will definitely be tempted and even intimidated in different ways and guises but you should always remain firm and unshaken because good conscience fears no threat”. NAN reports that Baba-Yusuf who was born in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi on June 1, 1962 attended the LGEA Primary School Ankpa from 1966 to 1971.

He proceeded to St Charles College, Ankpa between 1972 to 1976 and did his A levels at School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo, Benue State from 1977 to 1980.He then proceeded to the University of Lagos in 1980 where he obtained his LLB in 1983 and moved to the Law School and was called to the Bar 1984.Baba-Yusuf after completing his NYSC in 1985, joined the services of the Judiciary in 1985 as Magistrate Grade II and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Registrar, Kogi State High Court in 1993.

He later joined the FCT Judiciary on transfer of service same year and was appointed High Court Judge in 1998 from which position he has just been appointed Acting Chief Judge.NAN also reports that the Khadis are Justices Salisu Garba, Bashir Danmaisule, Muhammad A. Sadis, Lawa Sule and Abdullahi Adam Al-Ilorin.(NAN)

