CJN tasks judges on respect, obedience, collaboration 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday tasked judicial officers on respect, obedience and harmonious working relationship

By Wandoo Sombo



The Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday tasked judicial officers on respect, obedience and harmonious working relationship with each other in the discharge of their adjudicatory duties.

The CJN made the call on Monday in Abuja while declaring open a hybrid refresher course for judges of lower courts in the country organised by the National Judicial Institute, (NJI).

Accordi

ng to her, a judiciary that functions optimally is one where judicial officers respect the authority of their heads of court and adhere to lawful directives issued in the administration of justice.

“Defiance, insubordination, or any attempt to challenge established judicial leadership disrupts the administration of justice, breeds discontent, an

d weakens the institutional framework upon which our courts stand,” Justice Kekere-Ekun said.

She further said that the courts served as the bastions of justice, and their effectiveness was directly linked to the seamless operation of all their components.

“It is therefore, imperative that judicial officers at all levels uphold the principles of order, hierarchy, and discipline that underpin our profession,” she said.

Justice Kekere-Ekun maintained that the lower courts were essential for the effective and efficient administration of justice.

She told the judges that they must not be seen as separate and distinct from the high courts in terms of justice delivery but rather, they should be seen as an integral part of the state or Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) judiciary.

The CJN who was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Salauwa, reminded judicial officers that a judiciary plagued by internal discord could not effectively discharge its constitutional mandate.

She urged participants to remain steadfast in fostering a judicial culture that was marked by mutual respect and a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law.

Earlier, the Administrator of the institute, retired Justice Salisu Abdullahi said the early scheduling of the training was done with the aim of revitalizing the knowledge of participants on the fundamentals of adjudication.

He said it was also to foster the cross fertilisation of ideas on recent and crucial developments in the judicial landscape.

Justice Abdullahi, said the course would avail the judges the opportunity to acquaint themselves with global best practices.

He reminded the participants that as arbiters in the temple of justice, the judiciary carried the immense responsibility of upholding the rule of law while maintaining public confidence.

“Doubtless, achieving this inevitably requires a commitment to refining our existing processes and improving the quality of our decisions.

“It is important to emphasise that judicial efficiency is not merely a function of speed but about also speaks to the ability to handle cases with precision, fairness and objectivity.

“The quality of decision-making, on the other hand, is a reflection of the judiciary’s credibility and its ability to provide well-reasoned judgments that uphold justice and equity,” Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop is: “Enhancing Judicial Efficiency and Quality of Decision-Making”.(NAN)