CJN swears in Dongban-Mensem as Acting President, Court of Appeal

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, on Friday swore in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

This swearing-in followed Dongban-Mensem’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, bowed out of the Bench as she clocked the statutory mandatory retirement age of 70 years as Justice of Appeal Court.

Swearing her in, Tanko urged Dongbon-Mensem to continue to discharge her duties diligently, noting that hardworking and discipline earned her the new position.

“As a seasoned judicial officer, there is nothing to tell her but just to work very well.

“She has been doing her job satisfactorily well and it is as a result of this hard work, character and attitude that enticed the Court of Appeal and the National Judicial Council to uplift her as Acting President Court of Appeal.

“I urge you to continue to with your charisma both attitude and ability to carry out all the task a and assignment you are given to.

“Our expectation will never fall short of this kind of testimony from the public. Please continue to bear that testimony and the sky will be your limit,” Tanko said.

Tanko urged her to carry along her colleagues, pointing out that consultation was important in discharging her duty.

Speaking to journalists after the swearing in session, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau expressed confidence on Dongban-Mensem’s ability to serve meritoriously.

Lalong said that the appointment was an indication that the judiciary is taking its rightful place.

NAN reports that Dongban-Mensem, who is from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau, was the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Jos division.

Dongban-Mensem, in 2015, headed a five-man appeal panel that upheld the ruling of the governorship election tribunal in Rivers, which ordered the sacking of Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party and a rerun within 90 days.

Dongban-Mensem, who received both her LL.B and LL.M degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, is the daughter of a retired Appeal Court Justice, M.B. Douglas-Mensem. (NAN)