CJN seeks nominations for appointment of 6 Supreme Court Justices

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Mohammad has called for the nomination of six judges for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

In a letter addressed to all judicial officers in Nigeria, the CJN said it has become necessary to fill the vacant position caused by the death and retirement of justices.

“You may recall that Hon. Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour retired from judicial service on 23 March 2021 on attaining the age of 70 years, in compliance with the provision of Section 291 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the letter reads.

“Earlier on, Justices Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta and Samuel C. Oseji died on 7 March 2021 and 28 September 2021, respectively.

“Justices Mary Odili, Ejembi Eko and Abdu Aboki will also be retiring from judicial service in 2022 on attaining the age of 70 years, in compliance with the relevant provision of the constitution.

“It is, therefore, necessary to take steps to replace them on the supreme court bench without delay”.

“I will be grateful, if you could nominate suitable candidates for consideration, bearing in mind that two of the slots are for south-east geo-political zone, one for south-south geo-political zone, one for south-west geo-political zone, one for north-central geo-political zone and one for north-west geo-political zone of the country.

NAN reports that a total of six (6) justices are to be appointed.

“In making your submissions in respect of eligible candidates, you are requested to forward 10 judgments delivered in contested cases two (2) years preceding the date of nomination in the case of judicial officers and 10 judgments obtained in contested cases fives years preceding the date of nomination in the case of legal practitioners in private practice, certified by competent authorities.

“You are requested to comment on the character, attitude and suitability of the candidates nominated by you.”

Muhammad added that the nominations must be sent in no later than Feb. 28. (NAN)

