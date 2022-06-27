CJN resigns on health grounds

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned from his position, citing health grounds.

The CJN’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Isah Ahuraka confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria .

Sources however said he put in his resignation on Sunday June 27.



Justice Muhammed’s resignation came amidst disagreement among justices of the supreme Court.

It could be recalled that majority of the Justices of the Apex Court recently wrote a letter of complaint against the CJN saying their working condition worsened under his watch.

The letter was leaked to the press and the CJN was forced to write a reply which was put in the public domain.

In his reply, the CJN defended his actions.

So, his sudden resignation came as a shock to some observers.( with reports by NAN).

