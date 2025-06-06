CJN pays tribute to ‘towering’ late Justice Lawal Uwais

Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Hon Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, has paid glowing tribute Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais who passed away today.

A message signed by CJN Judirat described Uwais as “a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history”.

CJN Kudirat who disclosed above impression in her condolence message also said: “I have received, with sadness but also with gratitude to Almighty God for a life of impact, the news of the passing of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995–2006), which occurred earlier today.

“Hon. Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history—an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life.

“Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1979 and later rising to serve as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006, Hon. Justice Uwais distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments. His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late jurist, the Nigerian judiciary, and the nation at large. I pray for the peaceful repose of his noble soul.

“The life and legacy of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”