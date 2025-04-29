CJN challenges NBA on protection of the Bench, warns against frivolous petitions against Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has challenged the Nigerian Bar Association to rise and defend the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Media, Tobi Soniyi.

Responding to the call by members of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum for more protection for judicial officers, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria states that most of the petitions against judges, accusing them of corruption are frivolous, baseless and unsubstantiated.

Honourable Justice Kekere-Ekun states that some people write petitions against judges just to intimidate them.

The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria notes that judges are traumatised after they had been investigated and found to have done nothing wrong.

While encouraging anyone with genuine grievances against judges to write to the National Judicial Council, the Honourable CJN warns against frivolous petitions.

Honourable Justice Kekere—Ekun explains that anyone accusing judges of corruption must support the allegation with clear evidence

The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria further expresses concern that when frivolous allegations are made against judges, the NBA remains silent.

The Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria also frowns at the practice by lawyers who without first reading court judgments to identify the ratio of the judgements go on televisions to criticise judges.

The Honourable CJN also challenges senior counsel to mentor young lawyers and help them grow as disciplined and responsible members of the Bar.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NBA Bar and Bench Forum, Dr Richard Oma Ahonaruogho also warns against writing frivolous petitions against judges.

He advises the NJC to ensure that petition against judges are screened so that frivolous petitions can be discarded without wasting council’s time.

He further recommends that frivolous petitions should warrant heavy cost.

He also seeks the support of the Honourable CJN to ensure mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench.