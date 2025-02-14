CJN approves appointment of Kabir Akanbi as Supreme Court Ag Chief Registrar

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has approved the appointment of Kabir Akanbi as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court effective Feb. 13.

By Ebere Agozie



The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has approved the appointment of Kabir Akanbi as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court effective Feb. 13.

The appointment is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ahmed Uma

r, the Deputy Director of

Information and Public Relations of the apex court on Friday in Abuja.

The appointment followed the retirement of Hajo Bello who attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 in public service.

Prior to his appointment, Akanbi served as the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Abuja.

Alabi has over 20 years experience in judicial administration, legal reforms, and public service.

Akanbi obtained his law degree from the University of Ibadan in 2001 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003 after attending the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

He further earned a Master’s degree in Law from Temple University, Philadelphia, USA, in 2005.

Akanbi is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Institute of Information Management, Africa (FIIM).

Akanbi has played a pivotal role in integrating technology-driven innovations into judicial processes.

The CJN congratulated Akanbi on his new role and urged him to apply his vast experience in legal practice, corporate advisory, and public service leadership, particularly in software development and legal technology, to further enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of the Supreme Court. (NAN)