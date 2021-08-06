CJN approves appointment of Ag-Supreme Court Registrar

August 6, 2021



Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has approved appointment of Hajo Sarki-Bello, as   Chief Registrar.

This followed retirement of substantive Chief Registrar,  Hadizatu Uwani-Mustapha.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Festus Akande, Director of Press and , Supreme   in Abuja .

Sarki-Bello will formally assume office on Monday.

Uwani-Mustapha will be attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60 on Sunday,  having served from July 2017 to August 2021.

Sarki-Bello is a 1989 graduate of Law from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

She was called to the Bar on June 7, 1990, after successfully completing the mandatory one year intensive academic programme the Law School, Lagos.

Sarki-Bello equally attended the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) in Lagos where she studied Legal Drafting.

She subsequently went to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria a Master’s Degree programme in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

She has worked in different capacities different law firms and commercial organisations before joining the Supreme of Nigeria in 1996 as Senior Registrar.

In 2001, she was promoted to the position of Chief Registrar and later became substantive Chief Registrar in 2006.

Sarki-Bello is a seasoned judicial administrator and technocrat.

She hails from Paiko in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, Nigeria. (NAN)

