CJ urges Ogun magistrates to embrace digital technology

By Joy Akinsanya

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, has advised magistrates to take advantage of the innovations presented by digital technology to facilitate dispensation of justice.

Dipeolu, gave the advise at the 2023 Magistrates’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) Conference, held at the judiciary complex, kobape, Abeokuta.

The conference with the theme: The 21st Century Magistrate: Challenges, prospect and future Trajectory was organised by the Ogun branch of MAN.

The CJ, represented by Justice Olanrewaju Mabekoje of the Ogun High Court said it has become imperative for legal professionals to rely more on what technological innovations offer like the electronic law reports, virtual case management tools.

”e-justice has the potential to bring development and the rule of law to the forefront. Non digital justice system can no longer align with everything else in the society,” she said.

She noted that magistrates’ play a vital role in judiciary and are central to criminal justice system, saying that they should take up the challenges associated with global change and stay relevant.

“As magistrates willing to be relevant in the 21st century, you must think critically, have an effective communication skill, sense of self direction and self- development.

“The must embrace global realities, have technological skills and be digital literate.

“Widen your horizon, do not be limited to your knowledge of law books, and understand the cyberspace to be effectively guided in such matter,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Moriyike Osinbajo, Chairman of the MAN noted that the ability of a magistrate to develop themselves in a globalised society requires training and commitment.

Osinbajo added that magistrates can not continue to play vital roles in the administration of justice in years to come if they do not embrace technology and remaining committed to the principles of justice and fairness.

She noted that technology can significantly change the way magistrates write their rulings.(NAN)