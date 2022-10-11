CJ urges lawyers to protect people suffering from mental illness

by Bolanle Lawal

The Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye, has urged women lawyers to make use of existing laws to help reduce stigmatisation of people who have mental illness.Justice Adeyeye, represented by Justice Blessing Ajileye, a Judge of High Court made the call in Ado Ekiti at the commemoration of World Mental Health Day organised by the State branch of International Federation of Women lawyers in collaboration with Hope Initiative for mental wellness and anti drug society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Mental day is celebrated annually on Oct 10, to raise awareness on mental health around the world, and to mobilise efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.

The 2022 theme is “Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for All a Global Priority”.”I call on female Lawyers in the state to use the instrumentality of existing laws against people perpetrating anti social behaviours against those suffering from mental illness in the society.”I also call on Nigerians to pay passionate attention to their mental health and well-being so as to enjoy every stage of their moment in life,” he said.

Presenting a lecture on the occasion, Dr Adedotun Ajiboye, a Clinical Psychologist with the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital said those affected by mental illness should not be stigmatised.Ajiboye specifically recommended regular exercises and eating of balanced diet to reduce the tendencies of being depressed.“Doing things in excess is dangerous which on many occasions leads to mental illness. Don’t allow yourself or anybody to go into depression, share your problems with those you can trust, come to hospital for regular checks.”Whatever is happening to you does not matter but the way you handle them matter,” he addedEarlier in a remark, the State Chairperson, Federation of Women lawyers, Mrs Oyinade Olatunbosun noted that a lot of people committing suicide was as a result of frustration which was not properly managed.“Sometimes what we need is the right environment and not drugs to enhance wellness so that we can live the life we want.” Olatunbosun said.

In another message, the President of Customary Court of the state judiciary, Justice Kola Orejimi who was represented by Mr Kayode Kolawole called on government to treat mental health illness as essential part of primary health care. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

