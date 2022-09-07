CJ inaugurates Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse certified mediators

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, on Wednesday in Ibadan, inaugurated the first set of Oyo State Multi-Door Courthouse (OYSMDC) certified mediators.

Abimbola, represented by Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, said that the judiciary was dedicated to effective administration of justice.

The chief judge said that OYSMDC was aimed at efficient administration of justice through the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to create an enabling environment for human capacity and economic development.

“It is necessary to kit the stakeholders with the knowledge required for effective use of the various ADR services rendered by OYSMDC.

“Earlier this year, OYSMDC, in collaboration with Lagos State Multi-Door Courthouse (LMDC), organised a Mediation Skills Training (MST) for 12 participants.

“During the training, the participants were taken through a rich blend of legal and therapeutic discipline that equips participants with knowledge of all ADR spectrums with particular attention to mediation, conciliation, and conflict management,” Abimbola said.

The chief judge said that the MST was structured to build participants’ capacities and enlighten them on professional mediation concept and processes in line with international best practices.

“It gives me joy to inform you that the 12 that partook in the training were successful and today they are certified mediators.

“They are qualified to practice as mediator across the globe,” he said.

Abimbola called on accredited mediators to uphold the code of conduct for mediators in the performance of their duties.

He urged them to work together to raise the bar of OYSMDC and make it a foremost ADR centre in Nigeria.

The OYSMDC Governing Council Chairman, retired Justice Okanola Boade, advised the graduands to use different techniques to achieve desired results while maintaining credibility and integrity.

He thanked the LMDC governing council for collaborating with OYSMDC to organise the training.

The Chairman of LMDC Governing Council, Justice Jumoke Pedro, said that LMDC was delighted to conduct the training.

“Your participation in the LMDC Mediation Skills Training is a great opportunity to commence or re-energise your mediation practice with the appropriate mediation skills and ethical foundation for excellence in dispute resolution,” she said.

Speaking on “Mediator/Mediation Ethics”, the LMDC Acting Director, Mrs Achere Cole, said that a mediator must give attention to diligence, timeliness, safety and honesty.

According to her, ethical principles in mediation include self determination, neutrality and impartiality, competence and expertise, confidentiality, advertising and solicitation.

She called on multi-door courthouses to adopt codes of conduct and ethical guidelines for mediators for standardisation of mediation process.

Mrs Folashade Aladeniyi, the class Governor and Chairman of Ibadan Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, pledged that the participants would not disappoint their trainers.

She thanked the organisers for the training. (NAN)

