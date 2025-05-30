Civilians sail with Navy to mark anniversary

No fewer than 400 civilians sailed with Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA on Friday to celebrate the navy’s 69th anniversary, held from 23 May to June 1.

By Oladapo Udom

Rear Adm. Ibrahim-Katsina, Fleet Commander, Western Fleet, told journalists at NNS BEECROFT that the gesture aims to enhance civil-military relations across society and the wider country.

He explained that the initiative aligns with the objectives and strategic direction of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

“The civilians joined us at sea to witness the navy’s role in securing the nation’s maritime domain and, by extension, the Gulf of Guinea.

“They are taxpayers whose contributions fund the assets and operations of the Nigerian Navy.

“Therefore, we must engage, inform, and maintain transparency in how we use public resources for national security,” he said.

The admiral reassured citizens that the navy remains committed to safeguarding all national assets, particularly those in the maritime environment. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)