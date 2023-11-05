Civil Society Leaders Condemn Siege, Terror Unleashed on Ajaero’s Azarra Owalla Community

The United Action Front of Civil Society has alerted the general public and particularly the international community to what it called the emerging sad development in Imo State following Wednesday, November 1st murder attempt and brutalisation of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

A statement Sunday signed by Olawale Okunniyi, head, National Coordinating Secretariat, United Action Front of Civil Society said latest report indicated that Azarra Owalla community in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State, where Comrade Ajaero hails from came under as violent attack and siege by suspected agents of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

He alleged that inhabitants of Azarra Owalla community; particularly relatives of Mr. Ajaeros, were being attacked and threatened with arrest by security agents who invaded the community.

He recalled that “Mr. Ajaero was abducted and brutalized by agents and thugs of Hope Uzodinma with the aid of of heavily armed men of the Nigerian police force in the course of mobilising Imo workers as NLC president in Owerri.

“While the demands by the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and our organised platform of the civil society for Apology and probe into the unwarranted attacks and brutality brought on Comrade Ajaero is yet to receive serious attention from government and security agencies, it is regrettably that the kinsmen and relatives of Comrade Ajaero are being harassed, attacked and intimidated by security forces sponsored by Hope Uzodima

“The United Action Front of Civil Society condemns the unwarranted attacks on natives of Azarra Owalla community. The action of Governor Uzodimma and his agents is not only repressive but barbaric. The leadership of be United Action Front of Civil Society is reliably informed that the attacks on inhabitant of Azarra Owalla community is not unconnected with their unflinching solidarity for their son; Mr. Joe AJaero whose brutal attack by agents of the Imo government, the community has condemned and so far refused to endorse as expected by Governor Uzodimma.

“The invasion of Azarra Owalla community because of the refusal its leaders to pander to the dictatorial tendency of Governor Uzodimma is most gratuitous and a further indication of the prevailing authoritarian reign in Imo State

“The leadership of United Action Front of Civil Society therefore demands immediate stoppage of the siege on Azarra Owalla community and calls on the international community to pay close attention to the reign of terror in Imo State under Hope Uzodinma.

“Finally, the United Action Front of Civil Society calls for an urgent probe, apologies and sanctions of all those who are directly or remotely connected with the Wednesday, November 1 murder attempt on the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero,” the statement concluded.

