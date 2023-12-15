Civil society group wants inclusion of non-state actors in policies implementation

By Constance Atheka

The Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA), a civil society organisation has called on government at all levels to include non-state actors in the implementation of policies that affect Nigerians.

Mr Princewill Okorie, National President of APPA made the call at the 2023 Public Policy Performance\ Award/Investiture Ceremony in Abuja on Friday.

Okorie said that the government makes policies, implements and evaluates them.

”It is not a good practice that the government will initiate a policy, implement and evaluate such policies.

” Without including the non-state actors that are the beneficiaries of these policies that were put in place for them,”he said.

Okorie said that as a civil society organisation founded with the main objective of analysing public policies at different levels there was need for APPA to evaluate and ascertain if they realised its objectives.

He said that APPA also identifies hindrance to effective implementation, and carries out activities that expose the hindrance with a view of addressing them.

”It is important for me to state here that h]we do not only criticise but we also commend the government where they have done well.

”It is for this reason of commending , rewarding and promoting performance that our association came up with the Annual Public Policy Performance Award.

”This is the first in the series of the ones to be done in the years to come. It is in a bid to ensure credibility of the process that we decided to honour a few organisations,”he said.

On his part, Mr David Akoji, Director, Special Duties and State Operations, National Orientation Agency(NOA) said that public policy was a vital instrument through which the business of governance and development is accomplished.

Akoji said that policies in themselves are of no effect unless there are competent officers and managers driving their implementation.

”This goes to say that we may have several fantastic policies whose purpose is to deliver the core purpose of government which is the security and welfare of the people.

”Policies may become impotent, if they are not driven by persons who are competent, self driven, result oriented, focused and able to deploy great team spirit, while leading teams to deliver on expected goals.

”I am happy with the perspective that APPA is bringing with the 2023 awards and Investiture ceremony.While it is good to criticise when things are not going well, it is even more important to commend, celebrate and recognise people who are excelling, ”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those given awards for good performance included the Executive Chairman, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Others the Commandant General, Ahmed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) amongst others (NAN)

