The Network of Civil Society Organizations Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labor (NACTAL) has pledged increased partnership with the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Person (NAPTIP), to sustain efforts against human trafficking and other crimes.



NACTAL is the Nigeria’s umbrella network of Civil Society Organizations mitigating against Trafficking in Persons, Irregular Migration, Smuggling of Migrants, Abuse and Labor.



NACTAL’s National President, Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, who made the pledge on behalf of the organisation, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday, in Sokoto.



He commended NAPTIP’s leadership for increasing the number of its engagements, at both local and international levels, which had yielded positive results.



” NAPTIP spreads its tentacles within and outside the country for collaboration and strengthening strategic partnerships with relevant institutions and organizations in order to achieve its mandate.



” We commend NAPTIP’s effort in increasing its sensitization on the dangers of human trafficking, especially in schools, across the country.



” The agency has also been actively involved in repatriation and rehabilitation of Nigerians being trafficked outside the country,” Abubakar said.



The president said it was worthy of note that NAPTIP, under its present leadership, was able to secure 18 convictions against human traffickers in various parts of the country, in just three months.



According to him, the convictions were confirmation of the tireless efforts being put into the fight against the menace of human trafficking in the country.



” Out of the 18 convictions secured, six persons were convicted in Kano and Lagos states respectively, two each in Abuja and Oyo state, while one person was convicted in Sokoto and Edo states.



” NACTAL recognises the laudable initiatives of the present Director General, especially her renewed vision in the areas of preventive, proactive, prosecution and corrective measures,” he added.



Abubakar also appreciated the commitment of the current leadership of NAPTIP and assured of NACTAL’s continuous support and cooperation with the Agency.



He further commended the commitment of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Immigration Service, UN agencies, UNODC, IOM and FIIAPP.



He cited others that merited commendation to include; Expertise France, USAID SCALE Project, British Council ACT Project, Embassies and High Commissions, for their support to Nigeria’s Response to TIP and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).



Abubakar appealed to all stakeholders to pay more attention and sustain the fight against TIP and SOM, particularly in the South East, North East and North West of Nigeria, given the new trends and dynamics being experienced presently. (NAN)

