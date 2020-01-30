Civil Servant in court for allegedly impersonating Senate President’s aide

The police on Thursday, arraigned Abdul Hassan in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for allegedly impersonating an aide of the president of the Senate.

The police charged Hassan, 24, who claimed to be a civil servant with Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) of 2nd Avenue Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja and one Bashiru, now at large with joint act, cheating and impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, of FCT command told the court that the complainant’s, Chijioke Onuoha and Samson Menyaga, both who live in Jahi, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station, on Jan.13.

Ejike alleged that on Oct.10, 2019, the defendant and his accomplice, Bashiru claimed to aides of the Senate President Ahmed Lawal.

He alleged that the two men collected N500,000 with a promise to get the complainant’s contracts from the National Assembly.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79,322 and 132 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, in her ruling admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanko adjourned the case untill March 10, 2020 for hearing. (NAN)