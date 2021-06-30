Civil servant docked over alleged N2.2m fraud

A 50-year-old civil servant, Joe Iliya, has appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, over an alleged N2.2 million fraud.

Iliya was charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Godwin Ukweze, a resident of Railway quarters Kafanchan, reported the matter at their office on June 20.

Audu said that the defendant defrauded the complainant of N2.2m under the pretext that he was going to sell some plots of land to him.

When the charge was read to him, Iliya pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court for adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove the case against the defendant.

The Magistrate, Mr Michael Bawa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5m, with two sureties in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter till July 13, for hearing. (NAN)

