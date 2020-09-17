Civil servant docked over alleged defamation of character

Share the news













A 45-year-old civil servant, Suraj Muhammad, on Thursday, appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano over alleged defamation of Character. The defendant, who resides at Gama Quarters, Kano, is charged with defamation of character. He pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the complainant, Sani Umar, of Tudun Wada Quarters, Kano, through a letter dated Aug. 11, addressed to the State Commissioner of Police, alleged that the defendant defamed his character. Lale told the court that the defendant about six months, said that the complainant used his eight-year-old daughter, who was kidnapped and later found dead for ritual.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 393 of the Penal Code. Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum. Jibril adjourned the case until Sept. 29 for mention. (NAN)

