Civil servant docked for allegedly giving police false information

By Joy Kaka

A civil servant, John Ohunenese was on Thursday docked in a Federal Capital Territory High Court (FCT) Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly giving false information to the police.

The police charged the defendant and Consolidated Progress Ltd with four counts of issuing false statements.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Mayowa Adefioye, told the court that the defendant falsely informed the police and obtained a police extract at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Police Station at Area 11 on July 4, 2017.

Adefioye said the defendant obtained the said extract under the pretext that he lost an original application for grant/regrant of Statutory Right of Occupancy Acknowledgement bearing Consolidated Progress Limited.

He alleged that the defendant did same with the knowledge that the representation was false.

The prosecution counsel added that the defendant made a declaration in an FCT High Court on July 5, stating that he lost the said document which was by law received as evidence and he knew was false.

He alleged the defendant falsely informed the FCT of Land Administration, Abuja that the grant of statutory right of occupany Acknowledgement granted to his company, was missing, in order to obtain the certified true copy of the said document.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 164 and punishable under 158,140 and 139 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Mr Soji Toki told the court that he made a bail application dated March 21 and served same on the prosecution counsel on the said date.

Toki added that his application was pursuant to Sections 158,162 and 153 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and supported by a 28 paragraph affidavit and attached four exhibits.

He prayed for the court to grant the defendant bail on self recognition saying that he is a deputy director in FCDA.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf however said it was not stated that the defendant was a deputy director and would not grant bail on self recognition.

Akanbi-Yusuf however granted the defendant N2 million bail with two credible sureties whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Oct.4 for hearing and directed the prosecution counsel to produce witnesses on the said date. (NAN)