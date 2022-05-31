Civil servant docked for alleged N3.2m employment scam

A 33-year-old civil servant, Suleiman Farouq, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly defrauding 15 job seekers of N3.2million.

Farouq, who resides in Tudun Wada in Kaduna, is charged with fraud.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the matter was reported at the State Criminal and Investigative Department via a letter of complaint on March 20.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, who claimed to be an agent for the State Internal Revenue Service, promised to give 15 job seekers employment.

Leo stated that the defendant convinced them to give him N213, 000 each to secure employment for them.

The police said the defendant never gave them the job and did not return their money.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 138 of the Penal Code Law Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Bala Nasiru, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms/

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmauel held that the sureties ,must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until July 4 for hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

