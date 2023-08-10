Civil-Military relations: Army provides recreational facilities for civilians in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The headquarters of Sector 3 of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force, has provided recreational facilities for residents of Monguno town in Borno.

The facilities, comprising volleyball court, table tennis and other indoor sport facilities, were inaugurated at a ceremony in Monguno on Wednesday.

The Commander of Sector 3, Maj.-Gen. Peter Okoye, said the gesture was part of measures to further strengthen the cordial relationship between the military and civilians in its area of responsibility.

Okoye, who reiterated military commitment to the safety and welfare of host communities in the border LGA, said the approach was part of the non-kinetic measures to facilitate the campaign against insurgency.

He said that the gesture would also facilitate more returnees back and boost sports in Monguno and environs.

Inaugurating the facilities, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno lauded the initiative and urged maximum use of the facilities by youths in the areas to boost thier talents in positive ways.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, retired Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq, lauded the effective measures being taken by the military in restoring normalcy to the state.

He also commended the newly appointed service chiefs for their renewed efforts in tackling security challenges, pledging the sustained support of his administration in that respect. (NAN)

