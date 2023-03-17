Civil-Military relations: Army organizes Quranic recitation competition in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The Sector 111 of Operation Hadin Kai and Multinational Joint Task Force in Monguno town of Borno, has hosted a Quranic competition for youths to enhance existing civil-military relations in the area.

A statement on Friday by the spokesman of the sector, Capt. Babatunde Zubairu, said the maiden competition was organized by Sector 111 Commander, Maj.-Gen. A.E Abubakar, to consolidate on the support of host communities to sustain the momentum in the fight against insurgency.

In his welcome address at the occassion, Abubakar said the competion was the brainchild of the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. I.S Ali, who sponsored it.

Abubakar said that the visionary leadership of Ali generated the new approach to further endear the military to the populace.

Abubakar said the new approach would further reinforce the non kenetic lines of operations in the fight against insurgency.

The Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen I.S. Ali, said the competion would arouse the spiritual consciousness of the youth to true teachings of Islam which promotes peace.

Ali urged for more synergy and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the return of total peace and normalcy to Borno and the region in general.

In his message, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, represented by the Vice Chairman of Monguno LGA, Mallam Sanda Modu, lauded the military for the initiative and other effective non kinetic measures taken so far to win the fight against insurgency.

He lauded the Chief of Army Staff for the renewed commitment to the fight against insurgency and assured his administration would sustain the support in that direction.

Highlights of the occassion were the presentation of lesser hajj (umrah) seat to the winner of the competion, Muhammed-Nur Mustapha, and N300,000 and N200,000 to Zaharadeen Yusuf and Mohammed Ali who came second and third.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other prizes won at the competition included best dressed, best voice and best reciter.

The occassion was graced by dignitaries like District Head of Monguno Alhaji Zanna Bulama who led traditional rulers, and the Chief Imam of Monguno, Alhaji Liman Kaumi who led religious leaders. (NAN)