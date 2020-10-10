Civil-Military coordination critical to peace building-Maj.-Gen. Ataguba

Maj. Gen. James Ataguba, Commandant of the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre Jaji, Kaduna State says Civil-Military coordination was critical foundation for peace building and consolidation for peace process.

Ataguba said this at the graduation ceremony of Civil-Military Coordination Course 25/2020 conducted by the Centre on Saturday.

The Commandant represented by his Deputy, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Dahiru noted that a well planned and executed civil-military coordination aid military actors and humanitarian agencies in the course of their duties.

He noted that the two weeks course was designed to provide the participants with skills and knowledge required to operate effectively in a complex, dynamic and multi-disciplinary environments.

“It is also aimed at equipping you with the mechanics of understanding and building relationships with other actors.

“Facilitates humanitarian assistance which is necessary to promote humanitarian principles devoid of competition, minimise inconsistency, and aids actualisation of mission mandate,” he said.

The commandant expressed delight with the level of enthusiasm shown by the participants, and charged them to reflect what they learned at their various places of deployment.

“As you graduate today, you must always remember that so much have been given to you and as such, so much is expected from you as a trained CIMIC Officer.

“You are vanguards of the new approach to civil-military relations,” he added.

Earlier, Col. Yahaya Ibrahim, the Course Instructor said a total of 24 participants drawn from the military, paramilitary and Ministries Departments and Agencies were trained in courses that included Concept of Civil Military Coordination, Introduction to Peace Support Operation, and the United Nation charters.

Others included; Fundamental Principles of UN Peace Keeping, International Human Rights Law, UN Sexual Exploitation and Assault, Low Level Negotiations, Disarmament Disintegration and Reintegration.

Ibrahim said that the participants were fully equipped to demonstrate their wealth of knowledge at any given opportunity upon deployment to peace keeping and peace building mandate.

Miss Rahila Abdullahi, a representative of the participants in a vote of thanks, applauded the Centre and promised that the participants would live up to expectations. (NAN)