Civil Defence parades suspected bandits, other criminals in Sokoto

By Habibu Harisu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Monday paraded five suspected bandits allegedly terrorising Sokoto metropolis.

Mr Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant in Sokoto State, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested through their lead operative, Abdullahi Dan-Hussaini.

Others paraded alongside Dan-Hussaini were Salisu Sani, Bala Umar, Chedi Aliyu and Bashiru Bello.

Dada said credible information indicated that the suspects had been terrorising Gidan Igwai and its environs in Sokoto metropolis.

He also paraded six other persons, four males and two females for allegedly attacking an NSCDC outpost.

The commandant appealed to the public to support security agencies with vital information that could assist in curbing security challenges in the state. (NAN)

