Civil Defence Day: NSCDC harps on ICT for risk assessment

By Deborah Coker

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo has harped on the importance of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in risk assessment.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Samuel Dan, State Commandant of the corps and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

Delivering a lecture with the theme ‘’The Roles of Information Communication Technology in Risk Assessment’’, to mark the day, Dan said that the role of ICT in the 21st century could not be over-emphasised.

He noted that risk was the consequences of hazard and threat, which has negative impact for security.

He added that it covers three broad categories which included natural event, major accident and malicious attacks.

He, however, said that risk assessment helps in the development of capacity/programme of risk management, with the objective to reduce the likelihood of the consequences.

The commandant said that it was in this regard that the role of ICT in risk assessment comes to the fore as it could help in planning, and resource allocation.

He said it could also help in assessing insurance valuation for risk, as well as effectively guide in utilisation and concentration of efforts.

He further said that ICT could also help in tracking troubled spot and therefore preparing for the unforeseeable with a view to sustaining a response to recovery. (NAN)