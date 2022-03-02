Civil Defence Day: Commandant calls for legislation to strengthen volunteerism

The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, Mr Adamu Idris-Zakari, has called for a legislation that will promote volunteerism in the country.

Idris-Zakari made the call on Tuesday in Kano at an event organised by the command to commemorate the 2022 World Civil Defence Day.

He said strengthening national legislation for the development and sustainability of volunteerism was necessary, especially in areas that were prone to conflicts and risks.

“Volunteers constitute the broadest layer of civil defence actors, they are closest to the realities of their communities,” he added.

The commandant said civil defence involved managing pandemics, safeguarding national assets and people in crisis.

Idris-Zakari stressed that the services of volunteers in such situations would help in the prevention of the displacement of people and providing care to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“In the event of an emergency, people always intervene first, and if they are trained and recognised as volunteers, the community will be more resilient,” he pointed out.

The theme for 2022 is `Civil Defence and Management of Displaced Populations in Face of Disaster and Crises: Role of Volunteers and the Fight Against Pandemics’. (NAN)(

