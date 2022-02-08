Civic servant docked for alleged criminal trespass

A 38-year-old civil servant, Zakari Isah, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada FCT, Abuja, for alleged criminal trespass.

The police charged Isah who resides in Angwan Fulani Kuje road, Gwagwalada Abuja with criminal trespass.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant Abdullahi Huisaini of No.10 Kuje road, Gwagwalada reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police station on Aug. 30, 2021.

Yakubu said that in 2019 the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s land measuring 836sqm and erected a structure on the land.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 342 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Sani Umar. admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N1million with one surety in like sum.

Umar ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and a verifiable address.

He said that the surety must provide means of identification currently in use either a National Identity card or a driver’s license.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Suleja.

Umar adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing. (NAN)

