‘City Boy Movement’ dismisses allegations against Seyi Tinubu

By Adekunle Williams

The City Boy Movement has denounced as baseless claim that its Grand Patron, Mr Seyi Tinubu, mobilised thugs to disrupt National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) executives’ inauguration.

Mr Francis Shoga, the Director-General of the group, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the City Boy Movement is a youth-driven sociopolitical and good governance advocacy organisation.

NAN reports that NANS factional president, Atiku Isah, on Wednesday accused Seyi Tinubu of disrupting his inauguration in Abuja and locking down the venue.

In a statement by its PRO, Orowole Owoyemi, the group alleged Tinubu tried to hijack NANS leadership, thereby undermining its autonomy and student representation.

Responding, Shoga said the allegations were malicious, unfounded, and intended to damage Seyi Tinubu’s character through a desperate act of character assassination without credible evidence.

He urged those behind the smear campaign to cease their defamatory acts or face legal action for attempting to defame Tinubu’s reputation.

Shoga affirmed that Seyi Tinubu remains committed to youth empowerment, constructive dialogue and impactful development, not meddling in student organisations’ internal matters.

“The City Boy Movement is aware of false claims that our Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, mobilised thugs to disrupt unauthorised NANS inauguration events.

“As Director-General, I firmly reject these groundless accusations, which aim solely to smear the good name of Seyi Tinubu.

“The outlandish claims of being stripped and filmed under duress are nothing more than staged theatrics seeking undue public sympathy,” he said.

He emphasised Tinubu’s calm demeanour and consistent focus on youth advancement, not organisational interference.

“The group will not remain silent while opportunists exploit the President’s son’s name for publicity,” he added.

Shoga encouraged Nigerian youth to ignore the theatrics and stay focused on meaningful progress and collaboration.

He added that such disorganised antics, regardless of backing, will not succeed in misleading the public. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)