CITN lauds Kaduna Revenue Service for revenue collection, tax administration

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has commended the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) for the successes being recorded in the state’s tax administration and revenue collection. CITN President and Chairman in Council, Mrs Gladys Simplice, gave the commendation when the institute visited the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, in his office in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Simplice lauded the feat being recorded under the current leadership of the service, saying that the ongoing tax reforms had significantly repositioned the state’s tax administration system. She noted the potential for increased revenue generation in the state with enhanced accountability and professionalism. Simplice advised KADIRS to strengthen its advocacy and stakeholders’ engagement, particularly in the informal sector, to increase the rate of tax compliance.

The CITN boss explained that she was in the office to seek KADIRS’ support in the forthcoming 23rd Annual Tax Conference (ATC) scheduled to be hosted by Kaduna State between May 18 and May 21, 2021. She described the ATC as a flagship event of the institute, saying that it remained the largest gathering of tax professionals in the country.

“It has over the years provided a great platform for harnessing best practices across tax jurisdictions and impacted tremendously on Nigeria’s tax system. “Therefore, we seek the support of the service and the Kaduna State Government in the areas of sponsorship, security and logistics, toward making the conference a reality. “I am confident that the service will continue to partner with CITN toward entrenching best practices and professionalism in the Nigerian tax system,” Simplice said . Responding, Abubakar pointed out that the ongoing projects in the state were testimonies of what the state government was doing with collected revenues. He assured the CITN of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s commitment to ensuring the success of the conference, saying that all the needed logistics, venue and security would be provided. Abubakar also said that the needed information and communication technology facilities would also be provided to ensure a hitch-free conference. He said that Murtala Square, the proposed venue of the annual event was undergoing structural reform and would be ready before the conference.

“Security agencies are also on ground to ensure the safety of all participants and we are also reaching out to all the Northern states to key-in, to ensure maximum mobilisation and logistics. “The conference will provide the opportunity for us to showcase what Kaduna State has been doing in the last seven years.

“It will also provide the needed avenue for tax professionals, academia and the private sector to brainstorm and network,” Abubakar said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CITN president described as very impressive the level of preparations so far after inspecting the venue. (NAN)