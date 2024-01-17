Citizens Quest President, Chief Obiaruko Ndukwe decries state of security in the FCT

The National President of Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative, Chief Obiaruko Christie Ndukwe has decried the spate of kidnapping Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Obiaruko in a poem-like message noted that, “In the heart of Abuja, a sinister plot unfolds, where kidnappers wield a deadly hold, their hunger for ransom knows no bounds, a terror akin to Boko Haram’s dark surrounds. “With patience scarce and mercy none, they seek to reap what they have spun, each victim a pawn in their lucrative games, as they amass riches, their souls consumed by flame.

“These are not mere criminals, but a force untamed, sowing fear and reaping ill-gotten gains, their pockets swell with fortunes untold, while families suffer in their cruel stronghold “Should we not confront this as an act of terror, our very existence they may come to impair, Abuja, the capital where power resides, now faces a threat that steadily bides, “A radical stance is the need of the hour, no gentle touch, no lenient power, equip the forces, empower the law, match their might with an unyielding draw.

“Let the police be endowed with strength and might, their worth akin to the lawmakers’ right, and if we must call on foreign aid’s decree, so be it to set our people free.” Recall recently that there has been a high increase in kidnappings in the FCT, resulting not only in taking of ransoms but also in of their hostages when ransom is not forthcoming from the relatives of the kidnapped. The latest is the killing of one out of the six sisters that were abducted in Abuja few days ago

