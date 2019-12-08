Citizens of Kano State are against attempts to destroying their 1000 – year old heritage

ADVOCATES FOR UNITED KANO

PRESS RELEASE DATED SUNDAY 8TH DECEMBER, 2019

CITIZENS OF KANO STATE ARE AGAINST ATTEMPTS AT DESTROYING THEIR 1000 YEAR OLD HERITAGE

The Advocates for United Kano, is a non-partisan group of citizens from all professions and backgrounds, who are law abiding and irrevocably committed to the peace and progress of our dear State. Consequently, we hereby express deep concern about the persistence of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the destruction of the Kano Emirate, a product of the efforts of our forefathers, which has survived for centuries championing purposeful administration and scholarship in Kano State and beyond. It is without doubt that the Kano Emirate has, for centuries, been a formidable force in shaping the character and economic outlook of the Kano society in particular and Nigeria as a whole. Unfortunately, however, the actions of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje which, to a greater extent, border on personal margins, are unequivocally bent on destroying that legacy.

Well-meaning citizens cutting across various spheres of endeavour (religious, political, academic, legal, judicial etc) have expressed views that despite the ill-conceived action of the Governor, Kano Emirate “has remained the most influential emirate in the Sokoto Caliphate under the control of the Emir of Kano, traversing the entire territory that is now known as Kano State.” The Governor has severally been cautioned to apply reason and rectitude in contemplating dissecting the Kano Emirate to meet certain political ends. But political impunity and vendetta have beclouded his good senses of reasoning and judgement. Clearly, he is resolute in the mission of destroying the legacy of Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, which Kano Emirate duly represents.

The Governor, for political reasons, has deliberately overlooked the numerous words of wisdom written to him formally and/or expressed through various media and went heedlessly ahead to sign into law the obnoxious bill creating 4 additional Emirates within the historical jurisdiction of the Kano Emirate. He also trampled the sound counselling adduced by Lawyers and Courts of appropriate jurisdictions and continued with the unilateral action leading to the creation of the new emirates.

As Elders, sincerely concerned with the unity, wellbeing and progress of the people of Kano State, we consider this singular act by the Governor (along with many similar inactions upon which the citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction) appalling, misguided and dictatorial.

We therefore, and unequivocally wish to state as follows:

We view with great concern the impunity with which the Governor of Kano State has been running the affairs of the State in total disregard of the wish and aspirations of the people; In recognition of the pivotal role of the Kano Emirate in the entrenchment of unity among citizens, its guidance on matters of progress of the State and enhancement of the wellbeing of the people coupled with the dire need to sustain peaceful coexistence among the citizens, we hereby call on the Governor to, in the interest of Unity, Peace and Progress of Kano State, immediately cause the repeal of the obnoxious Law creating the new Emirates. Our resolve in this regard was informed by careful consideration of the fact that the personal ambitions of the Governor should not be allowed to jeopardise the overall common good and harmonious relationship existing among the Kano populace; If however, in the wisdom of the Governor, that the new Emirates are necessary in order to fast track development, then the Law must be subjected entirely to the processes of popular will. This is a matter of strategic public significance should be subjected to established democratic ideals. The voice of people of Kano State must be heard and respected, too.

In making this declaration, we wish to, once again, appeal to the good people of the State to continue to remain law abiding and peaceful in their conducts. We assure all well-meaning citizens that Kano will continue to be great in all endeavours.

We equally wish to implore other well-meaning Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and other interventions towards finding a lasting solution to this unfortunate aspect of our history.

We also hereby reiterate our commitment and resolve at preserving the historical legacy of Kano Emirate, an institution, unlike an individual, is indispensable.

For and on behalf of Advocates for United Kano:

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa7. Eng. Lawal Audi2. Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba CFR8. Barrister Amina BB Faruk3. Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim9. Alhaji Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim4. Malam Abba Dabo10. Malam brahim Ado-Kurawa5. Barrister Aishatu Dankani mni MFR11. Dr. Bala Muhammad6. Dr. Dalhatu Sani Yola12. Prof. Faruk Sarkin Fada