Citizens management committee meets, assures of speedy harmonization of single database

The Committee on Citizen Data Management and Harmonization, inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured that it would enhance speedy harmonization of Nigeria’s citizen identification data held by different government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Committee, Rauf Aregbesola, in his inaugural speech at the meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said the move is with a view to ensuring a single database owned and managed by the Federal Government.

According to him, Buhari administration is committed to the global fight against terrorism, therefore would leave no stone unturned in ensuring national security and public safety of Nigerians and foreigners alike.

“The harmonization of the database has become imperative because of the present global security challenges and the urgent need for Nigeria to join the international community in the fight against transnational crimes and criminality”.

The Minister set up three sub-committees, including Citizen Data Management and Harmonization, Central Crime Data Management and Harmonization, Limited and Temporary Visa Restrictions.

This, according to a statement by Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) to the Minister, made available to Newsdiaryonline, is for speedy and efficient delivery of the Presidential mandate as contained in the terms of reference of the Committee.

He charged members to commence the review of the recent limited and temporary immigrant visa restrictions by the United States of America, develop and implement systems and processes that will address the security concerns raised by the US and submit their interim report on or before 14th February, 2020.

Aregbesola on behalf of the Committee, thanked the President for granting them the opportunity to serve the nation and assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure that the Committee carried out its assignment in record time.

Members of the Committee present at the inaugural meeting include: Minister of Interior – Chairman; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Police Affairs; Governor of the Central Bank; Inspector General of Police; Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service; Director General, State Security Services; Director General, Nigeria Intelligence Agency; Director General, National Identity Management Commission and Director General, National Population Commission.

Others are Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service; Chairman, National Electoral Commission (INEC);

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission; Accountant General of the Federation.

The Presidential Committee is expected to prepare and submit its final report on or before 16thMarch, 2020.