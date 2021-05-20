Citizens efforts have deterred election manipulation in Africa, says group

May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



 Systematic citizen efforts have  successfully deterred election manipulation and exposed shortcoming in elections in Africa.

is contained in a statement issued 11 observer groups from nine after a virtual dialogue on evolving role of the Parallel Vote Tabulations (PVT) in ensuring credible elections across the continent.

The virtual dialogue was  convened CODE O/CDD-Ghana and Yiaga Africa support from the National Democratic Institute.

The participants said  citizens engagements have also built confidence in electoral processes where warranted continent.

It added that PVT has also provided a platform for advocacy for necessary reforms to enhance electoral integrity.

The groups,  said the goal of the meeting was to analyse threats to elections in Africa and formulate citizen observer responses building PVT to continue to promote electoral integrity.

PVT is a proven methodology employed nonpartisan citizens’ observers to independently verify official election results, it is based on systematic assessments of voting and counting processes.

Participating in the virtual dialogue were from: Catholic Commission for and (CCJP) of Malawi; Christian Churches Monitoring Group(CCMG) of Zambia  and Coalition of Domestic Election Observers/Center for Democratic Development (CODEO/CDD-Ghana) of Ghana.

Others are Elections Observation Group (ELOG) of Kenya; Election Resource Centre(ERC) of Zimbabwe; Indigo of Côte d’Ivoire; Mourakiboun of Tunisia and National Election Watch() of Sierra Leone,  Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of Malawi; Yiaga Africa of Nigeria and Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN).

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the first PVT in Africa in the 1990s, citizen observers from the nine countries have conducted over 25 national PVTs. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,