Citizen Report: Protect Health Care Providers COVID – 19 Response Project

By Dr. Ayilola Babatunde

A COVID – 19 response project was organized by Dr. Ayilola Babatunde (team lead and founder of Global Health Adolescent and Development Initiative) on 16th June, 2020 from 9am to 4pm, visiting three different health facilities in Osun State, southwestern area of Nigeria.

The main aim of the project was to reduce the local transmission and spread of COVID-19 in Osun state by protecting health care providers amidst the shortened supply of personal protective and WASH materials.

The team which comprised himself and 6 other persons who volunteered willingly to join him in the project. These are : Dr. Atoyebi Temiloluwa, Dr. Awede Kehinde, Dr. Adedoyin Samson A, Dr. Salami Olatubosun, Gambo Emmanuel and Olaobaju Oluwatosin Isaac. The project was financed by a grant received from The Pollination Project.

Health facilities visited included:

Aderemi Public Health Centre, Aderemi street, Ile-Ife. Enuwa Primary Health care, Ile-Ife. Osun State Hospital, Asubiaro, Oshogbo.

The materials donated to these health facilities include: facemasks, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, hand washes, face shields, 60 liters buckets with lids and taps. We designed, printed and pasted posters ( with necessary information about COVID-19 and preventing it’s spread in English and Yoruba languages). These posters were pasted at strategic locations around the hospitals entrance, the accident and emergency sections and other points of first contact within these Health care facilities.

At Aderemi Health centre, we met the administrative staffs, Mrs. Adefisoye Folasade, Mrs. Taiwo Bada, Mrs. Tijani Azizat, led by Mrs. Omole A.O who appreciated our kind gesture of reaching out and the supplies donated.

At the Enuwa Primary Health Care Centre, we were warmly received by the matron and other administrative heads. They took turns to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Global Adolescent Health and Development Initiative and the Pollination Project, USA.

Dr. Bello, the Consultant in Charge of Osun State Hospital Asubiaro, Osogbo, also had a lengthy discussion with us filled with much appreciation and encouragement giving accolades to the Osun State Government and soliciting more inputs from both the government and nonprofit organizations.

Many thanks to the Pollination Project, USA for their benevolence. We hope to receive more funding from other donors as we continue to implement this project…

Date: 18 June, 2020.

