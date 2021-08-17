Cititrust wins big at Global Banking Awards

Cititrust Holdings Plc has won a trio of honours at the Global Banking and Finance Awards for demonstrating agility and value creation across different sectors of the economy.

The Group Chief Executive, Mr Yemi Adefisan, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adefisan said that Global Banking and Finance Awards bestowed the honours of Best Financial Services Group Nigeria 2021, Decade of Excellence Holding Group Nigeria 2021 and Most Innovative Holding Group Nigeria 2021 on Cititrust.

He said Cititrust was recognised for demonstrating strategic agility in long-term value creation across different sectors of the economy in a sustainable manner for over a decade.

According to him, Cititrust holds significant investments that cut across commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking, pension fund administration, and insurance services with operations in 13 African countries.

He added that the firm’s strong corporate governance, innovative financial solutions, first-class investment services, and highly skilled financial advisors was noteworthy in the honours.

“Cititrust seeks opportunities to build and invest in the majority and/or significant minority stakes in leading African companies and believes that Africa will continue to offer excellent investment opportunities in the future.

“For over a decade, Cititrust Holdings Plc has striven to provide the comprehensive products and services individuals and companies need,” Adefisan said.

Commenting on the awards, Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review, Wanda Rich, commended Cititrust for the achievements.

“The company continues to deliver for its customers and doesn’t rest on its successes.

“We look forward to seeing further industry-leading solutions from Cititrust Holdings Plc in the years to come,” Rich said.

The Global Banking & Finance Review’s prestigious award honours the best banks and financial organisations around the globe.

Since 2011, the awards have honoured companies that stand out in particular areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry, recognising the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and influential transformations that transpire every year within the global finance community. (NAN)

