CITAD’s Y.Z. Ya’u bags Icon of Civil Society, Exemplary Courage Award

The Executive Director of Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Malam Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, has once again received outstanding recognition for his contribution to national security on civic space and civic action in Nigeria.

Malam Yunusa Ya’u bagged the award of an ‘Icon of commitment to civil society and exemplary courage in difficult times by space for change on Thursday last week in Abuja.

Giving reasons the award was given to Malam Y. Z Ya’u, the organizers labelled him as one of the most dogged comrades in outstanding commitment to civil society and exemplary courage in difficult times in Nigeria.

The organizers added that Malam Y. Z Ya’u is a man who contributes to promoting democracy and active citizenship through information, communication and technology and civic empowerment programs for citizens.

Y. Z Ya’u was also described as a man who always fight against corruption and promoted accountability, justice, equity, and a better Nigeria.

Spaces for Change (S4C) is a non-profit organisation.