‎CITAD Warns Kano Government Against Digital Rights Violations Following Film Suspension‎

‎The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has issued a stern warning to the Kano State Government, cautioning against policies and actions that may infringe on citizens’ digital rights.

‎ This follows the recent suspension of 22 Kannywood films by the Kano State Censorship Board, a move that has sparked debate over the balance between cultural regulation and freedom of expression.

‎In a statement signed by CITAD’s Executive Director, Y.Z. Ya’u, the organization acknowledged the importance of preserving cultural values and ethics but criticized the state’s approach as potentially overreaching.

‎“While we acknowledge the importance of promoting cultural values and maintaining societal ethics, we caution that regulatory actions must not infringe on citizens’ digital rights or suppress creative expression,” the statement read.

‎CITAD highlighted the growing importance of the internet in the lives of young people, noting that digital platforms are not only vital for entertainment and education but also for economic empowerment. It warned that restrictive regulations could drive local creators to seek alternative platforms or industries outside the state’s jurisdiction — potentially exposing audiences to unfiltered content that undermines the very values the state seeks to protect.

‎The organization also drew attention to what it describes as a troubling pattern of digital rights violations in Kano State. Citing the arrest of Buhari Abba, a journalist with Kano Times, over his digital publications, CITAD expressed concerns about the suppression of free expression and the chilling effect such actions may have on media and public discourse.

‎”The internet is a borderless space… Attempts to isolate the state digitally are not only impractical but also counterproductive,” the statement added.

‎CITAD called on the state government and the Kano State Censorship Board to adopt more inclusive and consultative approaches. It urged them to engage with stakeholders — including filmmakers and digital rights advocates — to create guidelines that safeguard both cultural values and constitutional rights.

‎In its concluding remarks, CITAD issued three key recommendations:

‎”Uphold constitutional freedoms, particularly the right to freedom of expression and access to information.

‎”Avoid infringing on digital rights, as such actions may harm the creative industry and tarnish the state’s reputation.

‎”Promote stakeholder engagement, ensuring that regulation of digital content is fair, balanced, and inclusive.”

‎As debates around censorship and digital rights continue to intensify in northern Nigeria, CITAD’s statement adds a critical voice advocating for a more open and rights-respecting digital environment in Kano State.

