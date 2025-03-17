CITAD urges support for community network connectivity

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has urged the creation of a policy framework to support community-led connectivity for sustainable community networks in Nigeria.

By Ramatu Garba

Malam Haruna Adamu-Hadeja, Coordinator, School of Community Network, CITAD, made this call at a news conference held on Monday in Kano.

He highlighted Nigeria’s persistent digital divide and urged immediate government action to bridge the gap in internet access across underserved communities.

“The concept of Community-Centred Connectivity Initiatives (CCCI) empowers local communities by giving them control over internet infrastructure, ensuring affordable, accessible connectivity tailored to their specific needs,” he said.

A 2022 study by Nigeria’s Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) showed underserved communities decreased from 114 to 97, covering 27.91 million people.

“In CITAD’s view, it is outrageous and unacceptable that so many Nigerians remain disconnected in this digital age,” Adamu-Hadeja said.

He noted that this gap disenfranchises communities, particularly students, youth, and women, who lack equal opportunities due to poor connectivity.

“Final secondary school examinations now use CBT. In unconnected areas, children travel long distances to register, sit exams, and check their results.

“Similarly, the absence of e-banking services forces residents to travel far for basic banking, due to poor or non-existent internet access,” he said.

He urged the Minister of Digital Economy to recognise community networks as an additional layer of connectivity providers in Nigeria.

“The USPF should offer grants to support local communities in establishing their own connectivity initiatives,” he further advised.

He also called on Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to view community networks as complementary, not competitive, to their services.

“With data costs rising by 50 per cent, students and parents now pay far more to access online learning resources,” he lamented.

Since 2021, CITAD has conducted advocacy campaigns, awareness programmes, media briefings, and workshops, all aimed at closing Nigeria’s widening connectivity gap. (NAN)