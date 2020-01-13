CITAD urges review of regulation on web-based broadcast

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has appealed to the Federal Government to review the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) regulation on web based broadcast medium.

CITAD’s Senior Programme Officer, Malam Isa Garba, made the appeal at a Press conference held at the centre in Kano on Monday.

Garba said that there was need for the government to address hate speech in a multi-stakeholder approach.

“So far, online radio and television stations across the country’s cyberspace are innovative in their operations and provided means of living to numerous Nigerians, apart from providing interesting content,’’ he said.

CITAD said Nigeria’s online population is growing by the day and it has been innovative in online broadcasting.

It appealed for a public hearing to gather public opinion on how to tackle hate speech. (NAN)