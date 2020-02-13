CITAD trains Journalists in Adamawa on hate speech, gender-based violence

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) on Thursday, trained some journalists in Adamawa on countering hate speech and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the workshop in Yola, the CITAD Coordinator of the Project, Mr Hamza Ibrahim, said the programme was aimed at creating awareness around hate speech and violence against women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised with support from National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Some of the participants at the one-day training included Hussaini Hammagabdo, Umar Dankano, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, Hindi Livinus and Amina Abdullahi, Tina Phineas and Tina Valdon.

The journalists lauded the training, which they said, had broadened their knowledge on hate speech, category of hate speeches and their role, as journalists, in countering and discouraging the menace.

Highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of a new Journal on challenges faced by women in Nigerian politics, written by CITAD.

NAN also reports that the Journal is titled: ‘Women in Poison Arena: Hate Speech, Online Gender Violence and Elections in Nigeria’. (NAN)