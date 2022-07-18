CITAD sympathizes with Kuchibuyi Community over abduction of District Head

The Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD has sympathised with Kuchibuyi Community over the Abduction Mallam Isiaka Dauda, District Head of Kuchibuyi Community, Bwari Area Council

A statement by Yesmin Salako, Program Officer, Abuja, CITAD also called on the people in the Community to be security conscious

Salako said in a the statement, “It’s with broken hearts we received the news of the abduction of Mallam Isiaka Dauda, District Head of Kuchibuyi Community, Bwari Area Council, FCT around 1am on Saturday, 16th of July, 2022.

“Our heartfelt prayers are with the people of the Kuchibuyi community over this sad incident and call on the community people to be law abiding and be security conscious especially at this trying time.”

The statement noted that Kuchibuyi Community is one of the communities CITAD is implementing its Local Rights Program (LRP) with about 30 linked children. Not only that, the district head has been a great pillar and supportive towards CITAD’s activities which is being supported by AAN. Mallam Isiaka has played major roles in ensuring the success of these activities implemented in his community.

While praying for his safe return, CITAD called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing him and all the over victims held captives by this barbaric people and called on the community people to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in providing them with all the necessary information that will help in rescuing this peace loving man, Salako said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

