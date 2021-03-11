By Chimezie Godfrey



The Federal Government has been urged the to mainstream innovation into school curriculum to foster better learning outcome.

This was contained in a communique issued on Thursday, from a webinar on the Digital Transformation of Educational Sector in Nigeria with the theme”Creativity and Innovation in the Deployment of ICTs in Schools to Prepare Digital Nigerians for the Digital Economy.”

According to the communique which was signed by the Communication and Campaigns Officer, CITAD, Ali Sabo, promoting creativity among the students/pupils will allow them discover new ideas and process their thoughts in a resourceful and imaginative way.

It pointed out that transforming the educational sector will help the students to compete globally with other students, adding that there is low political interest by some state governors in promoting digital access in schools.

It decried the fact that schools in Nigeria are not well equipped to adopt to the transformation agenda.

The Communique noted that as the educational sector becomes more competitive, digital transformation is now becoming a necessary means of survival as this new digital world requires educators to adapt and adopt digital technologies, methodologies and mindsets.

It stated,”The Federal government should mainstream innovation into school’s curriculum to foster better learning outcomes.

“Parents should encourage creativity in children by allowing them to share their creative work and showing appreciation to each child’s unique creative output.

“ICT policies should be developed at state levels to serve as a roadmap to actualize digital skills needs.

“Mobile network providers should support accessibility in schools by keying to universal service provision principles in addition to their statutory commitment to the Universal Service Provision fund (USPF).”

The communique stressed the need for a review of the present curriculum to further update more digital skills.

It urged the government both at state and national level to leverage on the capabilities of the present-day technology and continuously stay updated.

“Integrate ICT in teacher recruitment, deployment and retention and train those teachers on digital skills to impart knowledge to the wider students.

“There is need to enroll teachers and educationists in ICT skills training for them to understand the current practices in the education sector.

“Educators to guide children to interact using technology and highlight how this integration forms playful play structures for both the students and their peers.

“Parents and teachers to provide children with opportunities to express their creativity through color, music, dance etc,” it stated.

It further noted that before student’s/pupils learn to share content through Information and Communications Technology (ICT) platforms such as blogs, videos, and photos, they must first be exposed to creativity.

According to the communique, proper integration of technology in the learning environment gives children the opportunity to develop social interaction and collaboration.

It therefore stressed that if the schools can be digitally transformed, it help the students to be independent even after school because they can use the knowledge they get to empower themselves and others in the society.

The webinar was chaired by Professor A. L Tukur, Vice Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University.

Other discussants include Prof.Garba Azare, the Executive Secretary of the National Teacher Institute, Ms. Aissata Sow, Country Programs Lead, Nigeria & Digital Economy Lead, MasterCard Foundation, and Mr. Amos Emma, Chairman/Chief Software Architect for Programos Software Group, among others.

