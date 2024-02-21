CITAD rejigs Board, International Advisory Committee

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has announced the appointment of three new board members to take place of those who are stepping down due to term limitation as prescribed by CAMA.

According to a statement signed by YZ Ya’u, Executive Director, CITAD , the new Board members include: Hajiya Maryam Babayaro, a veteran journalist and member, Advisory Committee of CITAD’s Online Radio; Dr. Mohammed Aminu Aliyu, an academic, teaching Economics at Bayero University, Kano. Dr. Aliyu was a founding member of the Computer Literacy Project (CLP), the progenitor of CITAD and has been coordinating the Critical Knowledge Production Dialogue Series as well as Data Analysis Support training for academics at CITAD.

Alao on the new board is Engr. Haruna Rabiu. A telecommunication Engineer, former staff of MTN, MD/CEO, Combine Telecoms Solution Network (CTSN) and President of Professional Bodies Association of Nigeria, Kano Chapter and member, National Advisory Committee of Community Networks of CITAD.

In the statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the organization also announced the reconstitution of its International Advisory Board as follows: Prof. Paul Lubeck, University of California, Santa Cruz; Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola, The Business People, Abuja; Chief (Engr) C. O. Iromantu, the Chairman, Board Trustees of CITAD, pioneer EVC of NCCProf Amina Kaidal, Faculty of Education, University of Maiduguri, and current Chairperson, Governing Board of CITAD

Other members of the International Advisory Board include Prof. Darren Kew, University of Massachusetts Boston, USA; Dr. Malin Beckman, University of Uppsala, Sweden; Mr. Ibrahim Tizhe, Immediate Past Provost, College of Fellows, Computer Society of Nigeria and Prof. Patrick Taylor, Head, Academic Affairs, University of Management and Technology (UNIMTECH), Sierra Leone

The Chair, Governing Board of CITAD, Prof Amina Kidal welcomes the new members and looks forward to their positive contribution to the growth of CITAD.

In the same vein, the Executive Director of CITAD, Y. Z. Ya’u said that the new members are actually not new to CITAD as they had been performing various roles before their elevation to the Board. “We look forward to working with them to make CITAD greater”, Ya’u said.